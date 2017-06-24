'The Night Shift' Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers: Will TC and Syd Survive?

TC (Eoin Macken) must keep his wounded captor alive if he wants to be with Syd (Jennifer Beals) on the upcoming episode of "The Night Shift" season 4.

Titled "Off the Rails," next week's episode will see TC continue his mission to reunite with Syd. Drew (Brendan Fehr) begins to evaluate his priorities as a new father after a high-risk rescue mission to save a young girl.

Meanwhile, mass casualty victims from an amusement park flock to the ER. Jordan (Jill Flint) is determined to bring Paul (Robert Bailey Jr.) back to the hospital, so he tries to help Paul and his dad (guest star James McDaniel) work out their issues. Kenny (JR Lemon) is surprised with Cain's (guest star Mark Consuelos) skills, while Scott (Scott Wolf) tries to be more active in his work.

The promo opens with Syd's emotional reunion with TC. It looks like their lives are in serious danger, as the background voice hints that something shocking will happen. The clip ends with the hospital staff coming together to hear an announcement, possibly about TC and Syd's situation.

NBC's medical drama focuses on the doctors of San Antonio Memorial Hospital and their patients, but a future episode will shift the attention to veterans. Producers of "The Night Shift" confirmed that the episode, acted and created by vets, is a nod to the soldiers who have served the country.

"It was a logical way that the staff of the hospital could end up being primarily military," says executive producer Jeff Judah told The New York Post. "Every year, we amp it up. We like the military doctors and personnel who've been under fire. These are doctors who've served their countries — not their country club."

"Keep the Faith" is performed, written and directed by veterans. It is scheduled to air on Aug. 10.

"The Night Shift" season 4 airs every Thursday night at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.