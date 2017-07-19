'The Night Shift' Season 4 Spoilers: Drew Deals With a Medical Crisis Mid-Flight in Episode 5

Drew (Brendan Fehr) is forced to deal with an extreme emergency in the upcoming episode of "The Night Shift" season 4.

Facebook/NBCNightShift Promotional image for "The Night Shift" season 4.

Titled "Turbulence," episode 5 will see Drew deal with the biggest obstacle in his career yet. Together with his mother (Becky Ann Baker) and Rick (Luke Macfarlane), Drew returns home via an airplane. However, his flight turns into a medical crisis after passengers start to become sick one by one.

Elsewhere, Scott (Scott Wolf) becomes involved in a memorable Tinder date, while TC (Eoin Macken) puts his safety on the line to perform a surgery for a soldier.

Meanwhile, Jordan (Jill Flint), Paul (Robert Bailey Jr.), Shannon (Tanaya Beatty), Kenny (JR Lemon) and Cain (Mark Consuelos) spend their day off together. The doctors will attend an exciting obstacle course for a Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser, hosted by none other than "American Ninja Warrior's" Akbar Gbajabjamila.

The promo for the next episode explains why Drew's mother entered the picture. It appears that she never imagined an ordinary trip to see her son would turn into one of the scariest moments that she has ever experienced.

Additionally, the clip offers a glimpse of TC's struggle with one high-risk patient. He is forced to operate on a wounded soldier who has a live explosive attached to his body. One wrong move and the person could die, along with everyone in the area.

Cartermatt noted that TC and Drew are the main focus of this week's "The Night Shift." Both doctors are required to deal with complicated cases, and their skills in the medical field will certainly be tested. Since this season has already brought so much unfortunate events, fans can only hope that none of the characters will die in the next episode.

"The Night Shift" season 4 airs every Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.