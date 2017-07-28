'The Night Shift' Season 4 Spoilers: Multiple Veterans Injured During a Protest in Episode 7

It's going to be a busy night in San Antonio Memorial Hospital on the upcoming episode of "The Night Shift" season 4.

Facebook/NBCNightShift Promotional image for "The Night Shift" season 4.

Titled "Keep the Faith," episode 7 will see veterans in need flocking to the hospital. Protesters head to a funeral for one member of the night shift family, leading several veterans to become injured. They are brought to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Drew (Brendan Fehr) will have flashbacks to his time in Iraq when he meets up with a high-profile politician from his past. Jordan (Jill Flint), Scott (Scott Wolf), and TC (Eoin Macken) will argue over which type of treatment is best for the politician.

Shannon (Tanaya Beatty) and Paul (Robert Bailey Jr.) are forced to improvise as they tend to a former prisoner of war named Doug (guest star Dan Lauria), while Cain (guest star Mark Consuelos) and Drew deal with a photographer who does not seem to be afraid of anything.

The promo for episode 7 hints that veterans will be the focus of the story. Not much detail about the plot was given away, but the background voice does say the entire episode was starred, written and directed by real-life veterans.

Ahead of the anticipated season 4 finale next month, "The Night Shift" has added two new faces to its cast lineup. "Under the Dome" star Rachelle Lefevre and "Rookie Blue" actress Missy Peregrym are both set to appear as guest stars in the upcoming finale, according to reports.

Lefevre has been tapped to play Major Natasha Anthony, San Antonio Memorial's newest military doctor. Peregrym, on the other hand, will take on the role of a female Ranger named Reagan. She enters the picture as a paramedic and she immediately butts heads with Drew.

Since they have potentially major roles, they could become series regulars should NBC decide to renew the series for a fifth season.

"The Night Shift" season 4 airs every Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.