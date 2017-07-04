'The Night Shift' Season 4 Spoilers: The Doctors Treat Victims From an Oil Field Explosion in Episode 3

Facebook/NBCNightShift Promotional image for "The Night Shift" season 4

Cain (Mark Consuelos) and Jordan (Jill Flint) respond to a massive oil field explosion scene in the upcoming episode of "The Night Shift" season 4.

Titled "Do No Harm," this week's episode will see Jordan and Cain learn more about each other as they treat a patient who sustained serious injuries from an oil field explosion. Paul (Robert Bailey Jr.) and Drew (Brendan Fehr) are also tasked to work on another patient from the same accident. Together, they must find an effective way to save the patient's severed hand before it's too late.

Meanwhile, Shannon (Tanaya Beatty) and Kenny (JR Lemon) slowly try to deal with their new living set-up. Annie (guest star Sarah Jane Morris) heads to San Antonio Memorial Hospital and surprises Scott (Scott Wolf) when she brings in a person from his past. Elsewhere, TC (Eoin Macken) and Amira (guest star Rana Roy) get in a heated argument as they figure out the right method to treat a Syrian child.

The promo opens with the doctors preparing for an elaborate surgery. It reveals that a patient with a strange medical condition needs surgery right away, but it will be a risky procedure that could lead to his death. "The only way to save him is an operation no one has ever performed," the background voice hinted. Scott is seen frantically trying to revive the patient while saying, "It's the only chance he's got." Unfortunately, the clip did not reveal whether the patient survived or not.

CarterMatt points out that the sneak peek did not mention anything about Topher's (Ken Leung) death at all. Fans are still expecting some sort of memorial for the deceased character since his death at the end of this season's episode 2. After all, he played a major role in the show as the emergency room department's head physician.

"The Night Shift" season 4 airs every Thursday night at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.