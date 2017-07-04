'The Nun' Premiere Date News, Spoilers: Taissa Farmiga Stars as Lead Character

Facebook/TheConjuringMovie Taissa Farmiga stars in "The Conjuring" spin-off, "The Nun."

Taissa Farmiga will be taking the role of the lead character in "The Conjuring 2" spin-off, "The Nun."

"The Nun" is a film that branched out from James Wan's "The Conjuring 2," where Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) encounter the demon Valak (Bonnie Aarons) in a nun form, while trying to save the Hodgson family from an evil entity in their home in Enfield, England.

Corin Hardy will be directing "The Nun," while franchise creator Wan and "Annabelle" writer Gary Dauberman wrote the script.

Productions of "The Nun" began last May, and Hardy announced it on Twitter attached with a photo of him lying inside a coffin.

Even though the director is focused on his current horror thriller, "The Nun," his updates about the film's progress on his Twitter page are mostly for laughs, from photos of him on a burial ground to the cast spelling out "Valak" with their hands.

Just a month later, the director already announced that they have finished filming for "The Nun."

"The last slate. Excited to cut this mutha. #TheNunMovie," his Twitter post reads.

One of the film's production houses, New Line Cinema, chose Taissa Farmiga — sister to Vera Farmiga known for her roles in the "American Horror Story" anthology series — to play the lead role of the nun in the film, Variety confirmed.

According to the film's IMDb page, "The Nun" follows the story of a priest, Father Burke — to be portrayed by Demian Bichir — investigating the suspicious death of a nun in Rome.

However, it has yet to be confirmed whether Taissa's character, Sister Irene, will be the nun who died mysteriously or be an aid to Father Burke's investigation.

One of the mysteries that are expected to be explained in "The Nun" is why the demon Valak lurks in the form of a nun.

"The Nun" is slated to hit theaters on July 13, 2018.