'The OA' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers, News: Netflix Show to Return in 2018? Brit Marling Teases What's Coming Up

Netflix surprised subscribers when it debuted "The OA" in December. The paranormal drama series drew interest for its incredible originality even as the streaming platform largely kept details about the show hush-hush and did little promotion.

Flickr/Gage Skidmore Brit Marling leads the cast of Netflix's paranormal drama "The OA."

In February, Netflix announced "The OA" will return for a season 2 but it wasn't clear about when the new episodes will drop. Speculations are that the show will be back around the same time as the first season, which means viewers will likely be able to watch season 2 in December.

A tweet, however, estimated that "The OA" season 2 will begin filming from October until February. Thus, the second season will premiere sometime in 2018 and not this December.

S2 of Legion starts rolling on September 5 & wraps on December 16, while the same for The OA kicks off in October & concludes in February. — Sharan Rajan (@SharanRJ) June 9, 2017

Co-creator and star Brit Marling (Prairie Johnson) told GoldDerby that "there's definitely more story to tell," from "The OA." The first season ended with a big cliffhanger and Marling said the show will lead to answering all the mysteries laid out from the beginning.

One element that stood out in "The OA" is the strange dance steps that the lead characters needed to perform together to open a portal to the afterlife. Marling said the movements will still figure in the second season.

"The OA" delves into a formerly blind woman who mysteriously returns to her family with a fully restored vision after going missing for seven years. The woman, however, exhibits unusual behaviors and taps five people whom she shares the secret to regarding what really happened to her. But her secret has been woven as a tale that describes dying and the afterlife. She's also asking the five people she tapped to help five other victims held captive by a man who's trying to solve the mystery of death.

Aside from Marling, "The OA" also stars Jason Isaacs as the villain Dr. Hap Percy. Phyllis Smith (Betty), Patrick Gibson (Steve), Brandon Perea (French), Ian Alexander (Buck), Emory Cohen (Homer), Riz Ahmed (Elias), Paz Vega (Renata), Brendan Meyer (Jesse) and Alice Krige (Nancy) make up the supporting cast.