'The Oath' Series Cast News: Katrina Law Joins Cast With Sean Bean

(Photo: YouTube/CBS Los Angeles A screenshot of actress Katrina Law from an interview with CBS Los Angeles.

Actress Katrina Law has recently been confirmed to play a role in Crackle's upcoming TV series titled "The Oath."

According to Deadline, the former "Training Day" star will be playing the TV series' female lead role opposite the main character to be portrayed by "Game of Thrones" actor Sean Bean.

Aside from Bean, the actress will also be joining fellow cast members Ryan Kwanten, Cory Hardrict and Arlen Escarpeta.

In the upcoming Crackle TV series, Law will portray a character named Karen Beach, a police officer who is also the lone female member of the Ravens cop gang. Being the only girl in the group, she asserts her place in the male-dominated group by keeping a tough act. However, she finds herself entangled in a prohibited romantic relationship with an officer from a rival cop gang.

The series is created by Joe Halpin, who also worked in TV dramas such as "Hawaii Five O" and "Secrets and Lies." Halpin previously worked as a deputy in the Sheriff's Department of the Los Angeles County for 17 years. He also spent more than a decade working undercover.

According to its plot, "The Oath" will be providing a realistic and "unforgiving" glimpse of the complex system that works within these secret organizations, and will also shine a light on those who put everything they have on the line in order to "have it all" in the hidden world of law and order.

The TV drama will also offer a look at the secret world of police gangs, highlighting the secrecy of these groups and the corruption that plagues the system as a whole. It will also display the difficulty and near-impossibility of joining these secret societies, and the benefits and disadvantages that come with becoming a member of a cop gang.

The show is executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through his G-Unit Film & Television, Inc. Also serving as executive producers are Halpin, and Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim for Storied Media Group. The first episode of the series will be directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

"The Oath" is set to air sometime in 2018 for a 10-episode run on Crackle.