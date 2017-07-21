'The Originals' Canceled After Season 5: Julie Plec Pens Heartbreaking Letter to Fans

"The Originals" season 5 will be the series' last, according to executive producer Julie Plec. She wrote a heartbreaking letter telling fans that it's time to say goodbye.

Facebook/CWoriginals A promotional image for "The Originals."

In the letter posted on Twitter, Plec reminisced about how the same time last year, fans had to say goodbye to "The Vampire Diaries." It is only fitting, she said, that she can use this anniversary to announce the end of another series.

Plec didn't explain why the show will end after season 5. However, she did assure fans that each actor will be able to leave their characters with a satisfactory ending. Fans can also expect cameos from their favorite "TVD" stars this season.

It is a blessing to be able to choose when and how a show will end, wrote Plec. After all, most TV shows get canceled often out of nowhere leaving the production staff, actors and fans to wonder what would have happened. But while the actors and producers seem content to end "The Originals" after season 5, fans aren't quite as ready.

They were shocked to find out that season 5 will be the last fans will see the Mikaelson family. However, it shouldn't have been too surprising given that the upcoming season was unexpected, to begin with.

The season 4 finale would have made a fitting finale for the series. But after it was announced that The CW renewed the "TVD" spin-off, fans were more than happy to follow another season.

Nevertheless, saying goodbye to a good show is always heartbreaking even though it's inevitable. This was apparent in Plec's post where fans expressed their sadness at the show's cancellation.

There are currently no details regarding how the show will end. After all, season 5 has just started filming. But given that this season will be the last, fans are expected to wait for each episode with anticipation on what will happen to the Mikaelson family.

"The Originals" season 5 will premiere on The CW in 2018.