'The Originals' Renewal News: Potential Season 5 Might Premiere This Fall

"The Originals" may have yet to debut its fourth season but fans are already wondering if a fifth year is still in the cards for The CW show.

Facebook/The Originals"The Originals" promo poster

In light of the "The Vampire Diaries" series ending that is bound to happen in a couple of months, speculations surface as to whether its spinoff show, "The Originals," will continue way past its upcoming installment. The CW has yet to officially renew the show and rumor has it that fans would not have to wait long for a potential season 5. Following its move to a midseason time block for season 4, there are reports suggesting that it could be back to its normal fall premiere should it get another full-season order.

This is because the void that "The Vampire Diaries" will leave in terms of time slot when it wraps up in a few weeks can easily be filled by its spinoff show. It not only allows "The Originals" to return to its usual schedule but it also gives "The Vampire Diaries" fans something similar to look forward to in October.

If "The Originals" gets picked up for another season, some significant changes off-screen can be expected. Current showrunner, Michael Narducci, will be exiting Warner Bros. Television due to a two-year deal with ABC Studios, The Hollywood Reporter shared last month. He will be helping create and develop various projects for ABC including "Grey's Anatomy" and "American Crime."

Narducci's spot as showrunner will be taken over by show creator Julie Plec, who by that time can devote more time and attention to "The Originals" given that "The Vampire Diaries" has already wrapped up.

"Mike got an opportunity he couldn't pass up," Plec explained of Narducci's decision to step away from "The Originals," of which he has been an executive producer since the show's second season. "He has been a brilliant partner and friend and I'm going to miss him desperately," she added.

Meanwhile, before fans get stressed due to the uncertain future of "The Originals," they can find solace in the idea that a 13-episode fourth season is still underway. Premiering next month, the supernatural show will start airing new episodes on March 17.