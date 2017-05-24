'The Originals' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Klaus Convinces Kol to Come Home

Klaus (Joseph Morgan) wants Kol's (guest star Nathaniel Buzolic) help to defeat the powerful Hollow in the upcoming episode of "The Originals."

Facebook/cworiginalsKol will return in the upcoming episode of "The Originals."

In the episode titled "Phantomesque," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Klaus will ask his prodigal brother to return to New Orleans to help the family take down one of the most powerful enemies they have ever faced. It is not only Kol whom Klaus will summon home. Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt) will also get an invitation. Now that Elijah (Daniel Gillies) is gone, the Mikaelsons must stick together. Klaus expect his siblings to fight alongside him, but he must be wary of Kol.

The vampire is still mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Davina (guest star Danielle Campbell). The Mikaelsons killed her. Kol has yet to accept the fact that he was the reason why she died. His return to New Orleans will force him to face his feelings and consider how far he will go to meet her again. He may be so distracted that he will fail to be of assistance to Klaus. Kol may even plan his brother's execution. After all, it was Klaus who ended Davina's life.

Meanwhile, the promo shows Freya (Riley Voelkel) and Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) teaming up for a dangerous mission. The witch thinks she has a way to bring back Elijah. A spell will send Hayley in a death-defying search for her lover's soul. In the clip, the werewolf wakes up in a different world. Everything is while, except for a mysterious door. Freya's voice warns her that she will find Elijah there, but he may not be the same vampire she knows and loves. True enough, a trick of light shows the Elijah of the Middle Ages. His hair is longer and unkempt. Will Hayley be able to bring him back?

"The Originals" season 4 episode 10 will air on Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m. EDT on the CW.