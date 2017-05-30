'The Originals' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Klaus Deals With Unstable Kol

Kol (guest star Nathaniel Buzolic) will return to New Orleans alongside his sister Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt) in the upcoming episode of "The Originals."

In the episode titled "Phantomesque," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Klaus (Joseph Morgan) will ask his siblings to come back home and help the family take down The Hollow. With Elijah (Daniel Gillies) gone, they need all the help they can get to defend their territory and defeat what probably is the strongest enemy they have ever faced in their centuries of being alive.

Unfortunately for Klaus, there is a price he will pay for inviting Kol. The said Original is unstable. He has yet to forgive his family for killing his one true love, Davina (guest star Danielle Campbell).

Kol still fantasizes that he and the witch will be together once more someday. He has yet to decide how far he is willing to go to see Davina again. Will this include turning his back on his family?

There is a chance that Kol will be swayed to the other side once The Hollow sees how desperate he is to be with the witch. Klaus does not need another complication in his quest to destroy the enemy, but what else can he do? Elijah's soul is trapped somewhere. Kol is a Mikaelson and his siblings need him in this fight.

Meanwhile, the promo shows Freya (Riley Voelkel) using her magic to send Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) on a frantic search for Elijah. The mission is highly dangerous and both of them may end up dying.

In the clip, a spell takes Hayley to a different dimension. Everything is white. Freya's voice reminds her to find Elijah behind one of the doors. She warns the werewolf, though, that the vampire she will encounter may not be the same one she has loved for years. True enough, the Elijah of the Middle Ages steps out of the shadows to approach Hayley. Does he mean her harm?

"The Originals" season 4 episode 10 will air on Friday, June 2, at 8 p.m. EDT on the CW.