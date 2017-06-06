'The Originals' Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers: Is Marcel Ready To Be With Rebekah Again?

Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) will be forced to consider his feelings for his first love in the upcoming episode of "The Originals."

In the episode titled "A Spirit Here That Can't Be Broken," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that an unexpected situation will put Marcel in a tense confrontation with Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt). The Original is back in New Orleans after Klaus (Joseph Morgan) asked her to help the family take down The Hollow.

When Marcel planned to overthrow the Mikaelsons in the past, he tried to save Rebekah from the backlash. They share a long past. She was his first love and will always be an important fixture of his long life.

Rebekah's return will inevitably push forgotten feelings back to the surface. No matter how much Marcel tries to avoid the vampire, he will find himself drawn back to her.

His promise to continue hating every member of the Mikaelson clan will be shaken when she is put in danger because of Kol (guest star Nathaniel Buzolic). The vampire is desperate to bring back Davina (Danielle Campbell) and he will do everything to make it happen, even if it means fraternizing with the enemy. The Hollow will take advantage of Kol's weakness and will reportedly pit him against his siblings.

Meanwhile, the promo showed Freya (Riley Voelkel) and Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) looking for the magical totem that the Hollow uses to restore her powers. Rebekah and Klaus also did their best to locate and destroy it, but it was up to the witch-werewolf tandem to distract the enemy and her minions. In the clip, Freya and Hayley were about to enter The Hollow's lair when a force so powerful knocked out the blonde. Hayley was left on her own, and she will soon learn what the adversary has planned for her.

