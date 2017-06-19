'The Originals' Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers: Is It the End for the Mikaelsons?

The Mikaelson siblings will have to make a crucial decision involving their family in the upcoming season finale of "The Originals."

It is crunch time in the upcoming season finale of "The Originals."

In the episode titled "The Feast of All Sinners," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that The Hollow will force the Originals to choose between their own future and that of Hope's (Summer Fontana). Since the force has taken possession of the little girl's body, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and the others have found themselves unable to do anything lest it kills Hope. Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood), however, has one remaining trick to take down the enemy. The plan involves the Mikaelsons siblings' cooperation though.

The promo shows what the witch has in mind. He plans to trap The Hollow in four different bodies. Klaus, Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt), Freya (Riley Voelkel) and even Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) will have to decide who among them will act as hosts to the destructive force. There is a catch, though. As Vincent emphasizes, once the deed is done, these four will no longer be able to meet each other for the rest of their lives. Everyone looks shaken after the pronouncement, but none more so than Rebekah.

As the blonde vampire says, they have been with each other for thousands of years, bound by a promise to always stick together as a family. The thought of never seeing her siblings again obviously terrifies her. Klaus, however, looks resolute. For the sake of his daughter, he is willing to try Vincent's idea. The rest of the Mikaelons look undecided. Elijah and Freya seem to be deliberating, still unprepared to share their thoughts.

Meanwhile, Hope is out there causing as much chaos as she can. The Hollow is having fun with her because it knows the Originals will not be able to touch her.

In the clip, Hayley is seen approaching her possessed daughter. She entreats her to remember and to fight against the enemy's influence. The Hollow is amused at Hayley's daring and shows the werewolf how easy it is for Hope to kill her. The girl uses her awesome power to send Hayley up in the air, gasping for breath. Using Hope's voice, The Hollow tells Hayley she will not be able to stop the inevitable.

"The Originals" season 4 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EDT on the CW.