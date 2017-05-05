'The Originals' Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers: Klaus Is Stuck in Compound with Family as Threat Looms All Around

The Mikaelsons have found a way to possibly keep The Hollow from being summoned back to life, but they will have to think about preserving their lives first in the next episode of "The Originals."

YouTube/The CW Television NetworkA screenshot of Klaus (Joseph Morgan) from the next episode of "The Originals."

According to the official synopsis for the episode, Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and their daughter, Hope (Summer Fontana), will be forced to stay inside the compound within Freya's (Riley Voelkel) protection spell due to the fact that The Hollow's latest servant, Dominic (Darri Ingolfsson), is currently on the loose.

The previous episode saw the Mikaelsons' plan to successfully flush out the followers of The Hollow by throwing a party in Marcel's (Charles Michael Davis) honor. Dominic tried to strike a bargain with Elijah (Daniel Gillies) by telling the latter that all The Hollow really wants are Vincent and Marcel, and that if the Mikaelsons agreed to give these two men up, they will be spared from The Hollow's nefarious plans.

Elijah chose to keep Vincent in exchange of yanking out Dominic's heart. But he's been raised from the dead by a significant bone dagger's proximity to his emptied heart chamber, compounded by a voodoo ritual performed over his dead body.

However, what makes this particular bone dagger special is that it used to be in Klaus' possession until Sofya (Taylor Cole) stole it from his safe during the party. Moreover, this bone dagger also happens to be part of a quartet of bone fragments needed to bring The Hollow back to life.

The very idea of it is enough to send the Mikaelsons in heightened alert, but Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) will, unfortunately, show some reluctance to participate in performing a dangerous ritual that can potentially strengthen their defense against The Hollow. Elijah will be hard pressed on convincing him otherwise, as teased in the official trailer for the episode. As to what the older Mikaelson plans to do exactly is not yet made clear.

The synopsis also reveals that Freya may find her life hanging in the balance after an unexpected encounter with their latest threat.

"The Originals" season 4 episode 7, titled "High Water and a Devil's Daughter", airs on Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW. The episode will be the directorial debut of actor Charles Michael Davis who also plays the role of Marcel.