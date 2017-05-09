'The Originals' Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers: Klaus' Nemesis Returns From the Dead

Davina (guest star Danielle Campbell) will return to assist the family she hated when she was still alive in the upcoming episode of "The Originals."

Facebook/cworiginalsDavina returns in the upcoming episode of “The Originals.”

In the episode titled "Voodoo in My Blood," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Klaus (Joseph Morgan) will find themselves reuniting with the witch, as they travel to the ancestral world. Both of them have been summoned to look for a way to defeat The Hollow. The clock is ticking and the Mikaelsons are getting desperate. The enemy is too powerful. Fortunately, the key to her destruction appears to be Davina, but will she help the hybrid who killed her?

The promo shows Hayley and Klaus coming face to face with the dead witch. Davina tells them she is the only one that stands between them and the Hollow and that their time is up. She then utters a dark secret. The Hollow has only one weakness that she knows of. When Klaus asks what it is, Davina switches her gaze to Hayley. The scene then shifts to a little girl with long hair and a wolf standing at her side. It looks like the Hollow's weakness is the werewolf.

Elsewhere, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) will decide if it is worth forgetting their fight temporarily and reunite against the common enemy. In the teaser, Elijah says they are under threat. Marcel tauntingly replies that he knows how the other vampire handles peril. The proposed alliance appears to be in danger of crumbling too easily. Elijah is shown shoving Marcel and threatening to stab him.

Meanwhile, Alaric (guest star Matt Davis) has come to New Orleans to help his old friends. He is in the city to track down an artifact that can allegedly defeat The Hollow. In the clip, he is shown in a one-on-one fight against The Hollow. She is standing near a car, which promptly explodes due to Alaric's shot. The flame engulfs her, but it is already expected that she will survive the encounter. Will Alaric find what he is looking for?

"The Originals" season 4 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EDT on the CW.