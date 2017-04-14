'The Originals' Season 4 Spoilers: Freya to Risk Life Twice in Battle Against The Hollow

The threat of The Hollow continues to haunt the Mikaelsons in the next episodes of "The Originals." Will their combined efforts finally bring this persistent threat down?

Facebook/cworiginals Promotional banner for the fourth season of The CW’s horror-fantasy series “The Originals.”

In the upcoming fifth episode titled "I Hear You Knocking," both Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) will be infected by The Hollow's dark magic, causing them to experience the symptoms of a malevolent haunting, which will, in turn, force them into a violent collision course. Will they be able to get past their differences and help each other out of their predicament? Or will this infection serve as a much-needed excuse to take each other out for good?

YouTube/The CW Television Network

The synopsis reveals that an exhausted Freya (Riley Voelkel) will risk her life to cure Klaus, which will lead a guilt-ridden Keelin (Christina Moses) to make a crucial decision to honor her Hippocratic oath and help Freya, or just turn a blind eye and leave the Mikaelsons forever.

On the other hand, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Elijah (Daniel Gillies) will be paying Mary (Debra Mooney) a visit after Hayley's discovery of a mysterious link between dark magic and her former wolf pack.

The sixth episode teases that Hayley's visit to Mary may have led her to uncover crucial information regarding her parents' death. This will, in turn, send her to Freya for help in unlocking her memories of that tragic day.

Meanwhile, Klaus and his brood will discover that The Hollow has enlisted the help of a mysterious servant. They will then host an elaborate party to lure this mysterious new threat out. Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood), hoping to take responsibility for The Hollow's resurgence, will lend them his magic in order to flush out their potential new enemy.

The seventh episode teases that the Mikaelsons may be able to root out The Hollow's servant, but they will fail to keep him or her captive. And in a bid to keep them safe, Freya will be placing a protection spell on the compound, which will in turn force Klaus, Hayley and their daughter Hope (Summer Fontana) to stay inside until the threat has been located. Freya will, later on, come face-to-face with the said threat and will consequently put her own life at risk.

"The Originals" airs every Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.