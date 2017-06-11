'The Originals' Season 4 Spoilers: Creator Teases One Character Is Headed to Mystic Falls

It looks like someone from "The Originals" is going to Mystic Falls soon. This is at least what "The Vampire Diaries" and the spinoff's creator Julie Plec accidently teased recently.

(Photo: The CW)A promotional still from "The Originals" season 4, episode 3, "Haunter of Ruins."

At the ATX Television Festival, Plec by mistake revealed what Hope Mikaelson (Summer Fontana) will soon be up to in "The Originals," which was recently renewed for a fifth season.

"Alaric (Matt Davis) and Caroline (Candice King) are running the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted where Hope Mikael...," she said before cutting herself off, realizing she dropped major spoilers.

Plec seems to have let the cat out of the bag about Hope coming to Mystic Falls, which as fans know, is the setting of its recently concluded long-running drama "The Vampire Diaries," which is the parent series of "The Originals."

From the looks of it, "The Originals" season 5 will see Hope attending the school that Alaric and Caroline run in Mystic Falls. It is even possible that Davis and King will appear for the story.

The current season of "The Originals" saw Alaric join the Mikaelson family and his connection with the family will likely make Hope's going to his school happen. The fact that he already appeared in the spinoff makes another appearance possible.

TV Guide also pointed out how the show hinted at Hope's going to the magic school, emphasizing that she has been lonely without other kids to play with and the fact that she is yet to master her powers fully.

However, at the moment, there is not much to go around other than the possibility of Hope attending the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted in "The Originals" season 5.

For now, fans should focus on the current run's final weeks. The penultimate episode for the season, "The Voodoo Child," will air Friday, June 16, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.