'The Originals' Season 4 Spoilers: Fight Against The Hollow May Lead to Heartbreaking Sacrifices and Unexpected Alliances

The next episode of The CW's horror-fantasy series "The Originals" may lead to a surprising alliance and one heartbreaking sacrifice. Who flips to which side and who is in danger of losing his or her life in the fight against The Hollow?

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Queen Death," The Hollow will be sending a horrifying message to Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood), who will, in turn, be driven to team up with Haley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Freya (Riley Voelkel) to go on a desperate mission to put an end to The Hollow's threat once and for all. One of them may end up making a heartbreaking sacrifice. The synopsis, however, does not give any hint as to which one.

Who will decide to lay down his or her life for the sake of the greater good?

Meanwhile, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) will ultimately decide to forge a surprising alliance in order to keep his family from having to pay the incredibly high price of taking their enemy down. This alliance will then lead Klaus to enact a plan that may potentially change the Mikaelson family forever. Will this decision be driven by his will to save his brother Elijah (Daniel Gillies), whom The Hollow staked in the back in the previous episode?

The synopsis for the subsequent episode 10 hints at something devastating that's about to happen in episode 9. Klaus will also be asking his estranged siblings Rebekah (Claire Holt) and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic) to go home and fight by their family's side against the imminent threat of The Hollow.

On the other hand, Freya (Riley Voelkel) will be recruiting Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) to accompany her on a dangerous journey that may put them both in jeopardy. This journey may also be the only way with which they can save someone they both love.

Meanwhile, Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) will be leading a hunt for The Hollow, which will, in turn, put him at odds with the person he does not expect to ever meet again.

Episode 10 titled "Phantomesque" will be directed by actor Daniel Gillies.

"The Originals" airs every Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.