'The Originals' Season 4 Spoilers: Freya Finally Finds New Love in Upcoming Season

The fourth installment of "The Originals" is looking to be a promising season for fans of the "Vampire Diaries" spinoff. Spoilers for the upcoming installment reveal that Freya will finally find a new love after all these years.

Facebook/cworiginalsFreya will find a new love interest in 'The Originals' season 4.

Freya (Riley Voelkel) has always been focused on being around for her troubled family. While there could have been chances to find true love earlier in the series, it never happened for real. This time, the showrunner and writers have decided to give her something more than just a family to love.

According to TVLine, executive producer Michael Narducci said Freya will find love in "The Originals" season 4. Narducci explained that the romantic storyline for Freya in the upcoming season will open doors for an "emotional struggle [which] opens up a whole new dimension to the character."

It is unclear what new side of Freya fans will see in "The Originals" season 4. However, based on the transformations that some of the characters had to go through in the series, fans can expect Freya's change to be a big one.

Aside from Freya's new love and new side, fans will see more of Hope (Summer Fontana) and how she deals with life as a hybrid. Narducci teased that Hope "definitely shares her mother's street smarts." On the other hand, the now 7-year-old girl "may or may not also display some of her father's temper and willingness to do whatever it takes to protect her family."

It appears that Hope will play a critical role in keeping the Mikaelsons intact in "The Originals" season 4. It is unclear how she, as a young girl, will do this. However, in her brief appearance in the trailer for the new installment, she apparently is someone who is mature enough to know that she has to do something for her family, especially for her dad.

"The Originals" season 4 is slated to premiere March 17, 8 p.m. EST on The CW.