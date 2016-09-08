'The Originals' Season 4 Spoilers, News: EP Teases Reckoning of Marcel and Klaus

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The fourth installment in The CW's "The Originals" will arrive in about two months, but there's a lot of talk on the events that will take place following the five-year time jump.

Facebook/CW Page'The Originals' season 4 premieres March 17 on The CW.

One of the most important breakthroughs in "The Originals" season 4 is the expected face-off between Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) and Klaus (Joseph Morgan) once the latter wakes up from his pain-induced coma.

While not much has been given about what fans should expect of the two, executive producer Michael Narducci finally dropped a big bomb. Speaking with TVLine, Narducci said that Klaus' awakening is "one of the great journeys of the season," especially since the new installment will feature the settlement of the issues between him and Marcel. The EP went on to tease that there is "hope of healing some wounds."

Fans can recall that last year, Morgan himself took to Instagram and revealed that "The Originals" season 4 will feature some people turning against each other. However, the actor also said that some friendships will be formed and this could be a nod to Narducci's recent remarks about Klaus and Marcel's relationship.

#theoriginals *spoiler alert A video posted by Joseph Morgan (@therealjosephmorgan) on Sep 8, 2016 at 10:59am PDT

Meanwhile, there's another huge occasion that fans should look forward to when the "Vampire Diaries" spinoff returns. Narducci also teased that fans will see the highly anticipated reunion between Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Elijah (Daniel Gillies).

According to the EP, the reunion that will happen between Elijah and Hayley in "The Originals" season 4 will be "one of the emotional cores of the season."

To recap, Elijah and Hayley have always been star-crossed lovers. Elijah, for the most part, appears to have made the biggest sacrifices for the sake of keeping the peace. The biggest blow was when Hayley and Klaus had a daughter, Hope (Summer Fontana). However, it seems that the showrunner has finally decided to give the Elijah-Hayley romance another shot. Will they be happy this time?

Check out a scene below from "The Originals" season 3 where Hayley admits to Elijah that she has always loved him.

"The Originals" season 4 is slated for premiere March 17 on The CW.