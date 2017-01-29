'The Originals' Season 4 Spoilers News: Older Hope to Change Dynamics between Characters in New Season

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Hope will play a greater and crucial role in "The Originals" season 4 with young actress Summer Fontana brought into the fold.

The new season is set five years after the events in the previous season so Hope is baby no more. Fans will easily see her parents in the little girl.

Michael Narducci, a former executive producer on the show who recently announced his exit, revealed to TVLine that "The Originals" season 4 will see changes in dynamics with the seven-year-old Hope in the picture.

Klaus and Hayley in "The Originals"

He said that Hope "definitely shares her mother's street smarts, but may or may not also display some of her father's temper and willingness to do whatever it takes to protect her family."

As revealed by Phoebe Tonkin, who plays Hope's mother, Hayley, the little girl certainly got many of her father's traits, both good and bad, even though "The Originals" season 4 will see them initially apart. She adds, "I'm excited to see that in this little powerful witch."

From the sound of it, Hope might want herself, her mother and her father Klaus to be one happy family. This will pose serious trouble on the relationship of Hayley and Elijah (Daniel Gillies), who happens to be Hope's uncle, in "The Originals" season 4.

With a werewolf for a mother and an original hybrid for a father, Hope is expected to be a force to be reckoned with and might even be the saving grace of the Mikaelsons. That being said, she might not be someone to trifle with.

However, nothing will stop Hayley from saving Elijah and the rest. In "The Originals" season 4, Hayley is "willing to do to get the final pieces of the puzzle to get Elijah and his siblings back."

It looks like "The Originals" season 4 will see Hayley make some game-changing decisions and Hope will certainly be a huge factor in all of those.

"The Originals" season 4 premieres Friday, March 17 on The CW.