'The Originals' Season 4 Spoilers: Will Marcel Ever Earn Klaus' Forgiveness?

Five years will quickly pass by after Marcel's (Charles Michael Davis) revenge on the Mikaelsons. Will he regret his actions to sever ties with his former family in the upcoming season of "The Originals"?

Fans of The CW series are impatiently waiting for March to come, as it means new episodes revealing the fate of the Originals. In the trailer released during San Diego Comic-Con 2016, the two remaining members of the family, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and her daughter Hope (Summer Fontana), are getting ready to return to New Orleans.

After five long years of hiding, the Mikaelsons will come to take back what is theirs from the start. It still remains unclear how Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Freya (Riley Voelkel), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic) and Rebekah (Claire Holt) will return to the world of the living. They are currently trapped in their special prisons — Klaus in an abandoned tomb, while the others' souls are in a different realm.

At the center of the looming fight is Marcel. With his newly acquired powers, he is still a major threat that Klaus and his siblings should watch out for. Marcel turned his back on his own family to get revenge for Davina's (Danielle Campbell) death. His betrayal came as a huge shock to Klaus, who has always considered Marcel as his best son. If Marcel ever regrets hurting the Mikaelsons, it will probably take centuries for all those concerned to forgive and forget about what happened.

Meanwhile, showrunner Julie Plec recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the upcoming premiere would see Hayley still looking for a way to help the Originals. Once Elijah gets back on his feet, he will take over her role as the family's guardian.

"When we come back, obviously all of our heroes are still down. In fact, it's Hayley's role to figure out a way to deliver on her promise to rescue them. So when that day does come, and Elijah does return to the fold, he's thrown back into a relationship that he's been absent from, a brother that's been captive and had God knows what done to him over the last half a decade, and a crumbling Mikaelson dynasty in New Orleans that he feels very compelled to rebuild," Plec teased.

"The Originals" season 4 will premiere on Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.