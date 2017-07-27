'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Caroline, Klaus to Reunite

Facebook/Vampire Diaries Caroline and Klaus will finally reunite in "The Originals" season 5.

After all the rumors and speculations, it can finally be said that Candice Accola King's Caroline from "The Vampire Diaries" is crossing over to her now-defunct show's spin-off, "The Originals" season 5.

Following the farewell of "The Vampire Diaries," which took a bow last March after its season 8, its sister series, "The Originals," has been announced to say farewell, too, after its fifth season run next year. However, "The Vampire Diaries" spin-off is not ending its run without giving what its fans have long-clamored for: Caroline and Klaus' (Joseph Morgan) reunion.

To the uninitiated, Caroline and Klaus' relationship became a fan-favorite during the series' third season run. However, the on-screen romance came to an end after Morgan left the series to star in "The Originals," which is set in New Orleans, away from "The Vampire Diaries'" Mystic Falls.

Prior to the arrival of "The Originals" season 4 last March, rumors claiming that Caroline and Klaus would reunite in the then-upcoming season of the series were rife. It was heavily speculated back then that Caroline would be Klaus' redemption from the curse that Marcel put him through at the end of its season 3. However, "The Originals" season 4 commenced and concluded its run without even featuring a shadow of Caroline.

However, it was recently announced at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) that Klaus and Caroline will finally reunite in the upcoming season 5 of "The Originals." According to "The Originals" creator Julie Plec, the reunion of the pair is inevitable as Caroline is the head of the school that Klaus' daughter with Hayley (Phoebe Tonkins), Hope (Summer Fontana), will attend. According to Plec, Caroline could be the boost that Klaus will have in situations he needs it most.

Will Caroline and Klaus' reunion pave the way for their rekindled romance?

Find out when the fifth and final season of "The Originals" arrives on TV next year.