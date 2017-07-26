'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Caroline to Console Klaus

Facebook/CWTheOriginals Caroline will comfort Klaus in the next season of "The Originals."

Caroline (Candice King) will be around to keep Klaus (Joseph Morgan) grounded in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

Showrunner Julie Plec revealed during Entertainment Weekly's Comic Con suite that the blonde vampire would be back in the new installment and that she would play a huge part in stopping Klaus' descent to despair. With his family in tatters, Klaus will not be able to stop himself from undergoing depression. They had sworn that they would be together forever, but to protect his daughter from The Hollow, Klaus, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and Rebekah (Claire Holt) were forced to say goodbye, destined to never meet again in the long years they would live as vampires. Caroline will be there for Klaus, urging him not to give up and to protect what remains of his family.

"She's just got so much life in her," Plec said. She added, "She just brings the spirits up of people around her. There's just something great about watching Caroline call Klaus on his s***."

The next season will reportedly kick off several years after that fateful night where the Mikaelsons banished The Hollow through Vincent's (Yusuf Gatewood) magic. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is 15 now and is exploring life as a young woman. Her mother, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin), will pine away for Elijah but this will not stop her from finding comfort in the arms of another man. Plec revealed that Hayley will become involved with an Irish man named Declan. The entire installment will be set during New Orleans' celebration of Mardi Gras.

Meanwhile, the promo video shows Hope all grown up and attending Caroline's school for special children. She is into painting. Hers is the voice speaking in the trailer, telling the story of the Mikaelsons from the moment they became vampires up to their whereabouts in the present day. What is interesting in the clip is Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) meeting with Elijah and ordering him to forget the pact about staying away. Soon, Klaus cannot believe his eyes when he sees Elijah in a bar. What is Marcel planning for his former family?

"The Originals" season 5 will air sometime in 2018.