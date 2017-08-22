'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Klaus Meets Hope's Vampire Boyfriend

Facebook/CWTheOriginals Hope has a boyfriend in the next season of "The Originals."

Klaus (Joseph Morgan) will meet his daughter's vampire boyfriend in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

Entertainment Weekly reported that Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) the teenager will be ready for romance in the new installment. Her love interest's name is Roman (to be played by Jedidiah Goodacre), a recently turned vampire who is her schoolmate at Caroline (Candice King) and Alaric's (Matthew Davis) school. Described as "devilish and charming," Roman will become interested in Hope when she becomes involved in a "mysterious incident" in school. Klaus will definitely want to scrutinize his daughter's boyfriend just to be sure that the latter will not hurt her.

Meanwhile, Hope's mother, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) will have her share of romance in season 5. It has been previously teased that the werewolf will have a friends-with-benefit relationship with someone named Declan (to be played by Torrance Coombs). He is human, an Irish chef who is completely unaware of the supernatural world existing in New Orleans. Described as "flirtatious, roguish and charming," Declan is in for a rude awakening once he finds out that his girlfriend is part of a notorious family of vampires.

As for Klaus, spoilers indicate that he and his former love interest Caroline will remain friends. "Klaroline" fans will be disappointed to learn that she is still holding her late husband close to her heart. Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) may have been dead for many years now, but Caroline is still not ready to let him go. The engagement ring he gave her is still in her possession. The trinket was shown threaded in the chain of the necklace she wore in one of the set photos released. Klaus has always considered Caroline special. When they first met, he wanted her to run away with him. Unfortunately for their supporters, it looks like their relationship will remain platonic in the new installment.

"The Originals" season 5 will air sometime in 2018.