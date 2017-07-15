'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: The One 'Vampire Diaries' Cameo That Will Never Happen

(Photo: The CW) Stefan as seen in "The Vampire Diaries."

If there is one thing fans should not expect to happen in "The Originals" season 5, it is Paul Wesley reprising his role in "The Vampire Diaries" for a cameo.

This is what the actor emphasized in an interview with TV Guide, in which he was asked of the possibility especially with Hope (Summer Montana) expected to go Mystic Falls.

"I don't think so. I think Stefan has been laid to rest," he said, explaining why a Stefan cameo will not make sense in "The Originals" season 5.

Apart from the situation his character was left in, Wesley wants to take on new things now that the vampire show is over. He explained:

I'm trying to sort of do the opposite of what I've being doing for eight years for the most part. I don't think I'll be doing a supernatural show anytime soon, that's for sure. I'm trying to branch out and do different things.

There are a lot of characters from "The Vampire Diaries" that can pay a visit to New Orleans seeing how the show ended. Of course, there is no word about any of them coming back for the spinoff.

What fans can expect in "The Originals" season 5 is a new vampire in town. According to Michael Ausiello of TV Line, the show is currently looking for an actress that can play the role of a "calculating" new vampire by the name of Margot, whose glory days trace back to 1920s Europe.

Ausiello went on to say that Margot recently move to New Orleans and she possesses "an almost zealous devotion to her family."

It remains to be seen how Margot will change things up come "The Originals" season 5 although fans should learn more when the actress has been cast.

"The Originals" season 5 will premiere spring next year.