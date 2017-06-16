'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Time Jump Will Turn Hope into a Teenager; Julie Plec Takes Over as Showrunner

"The Originals" has been renewed for a fifth season. There will be change in who's commanding the show and "The Originals" season 5 might get another major time jump.

The CWJoseph Morgan as Klaus Mikaelson in "The Originals."

Michael Narducci will not return as the showrunner for "The Originals" season 5. Instead, "The Vampire Diaries" series creator Julie Plec will take over the position. Leslie Morgenstern has also signed up to executive-produce "The Originals" season 5.

Narducci is leaving Warner Bros. in favor of a two-year overall deal with ABC Studios, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. Under this contract, Narducci will help develop some of the network's on-air hits such as "Grey's Anatomy" and "American Crime."

Meanwhile, "The Originals" season 5 could face another time jump in order to age up Hope Mikaelson into a teenager. In season 4, Klaus and Hayley's vampire-werewolf-witch daughter was introduced as a toddler, currently portrayed by Summer Fontana.

According to TVLine, the time jump could happen as soon as "The Originals" season 4 finale, as the show is reportedly casting a new Hope, presumably in her late teens.

Interestingly, there are also reports of "The Originals" making way for a spin-off that would focus solely on Hope. Plec said in an interview in March that the world of "The Vampire Diaries," which spawned the spin-off "The Originals," could open doors to more spin-offs and more stories.

The spin-off talk stemmed from the letter Klaus sent to Caroline in a future setting. In line with this, Plec teased, "The idea of [Caroline and Alaric's] school as a safe haven for young supernatural beings certainly has a lot of relevance for Hope."

Some "TVD" theorists believe that an older Hope Mikaelson may move from New Orleans to Mystic Falls in order to escape an entity or group that hunts down magical or gifted children.

"The Originals" season 4 finale will air on June 23 on The CW.