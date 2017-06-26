'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Will the Mikaelsons Be Together Again?

The heartbreaking "The Originals" season 4 finale left a lot of open storylines for the next season, in which "The Vampire Diaries" creator Julie Plec will be taking over after Michael Narducci exits.

Facebook/CWOriginals "The Originals" promotional image.

This season in the series, the Mikaelson became a united front as they faced the evil spirit that's been threatening their family and the town. However, in order to defeat this enemy, the Mikaelsons had to make the ultimate sacrifice — and that was they could never be together again. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the end for the first vampire family, and as Hope said she knows in her heart that they will also be together again.

"I just believe that the Mikaelsons are a determined, optimistic, passionate family and they believe, without a doubt, that they'll be together again," Narducci told Collider about what the most likely route the show will take in season 5. "I think that's what the fans are most excited about, going forward, and I'm sure Julie and the writers have an idea about delivering on that, in some way."

Meanwhile, one massive "The Originals" season 5 spoiler suggests a tie-in between "The Originals" and "The Vampire Diaries" in season 5. It was previously rumored that Hope would head to Mystic Falls and escape a threat. Indeed, that theory may be possible as the Salvatore School was brought up in the finale.

"It just felt like that would be such a great opportunity for young Hope Mikaelson to get not only mentorship, but some schoolmates that she could hang out with and have as friends. It was not inevitable that Hope would end up there, as we began breaking the season," Narducci told Collider.

If Hope goes to Salvatore School, she wouldn't have to be separated from her mother, Hayley

Another interesting aspect of "The Originals" season 5 is another time jump, which will most likely age up Hope into a teenager. According to TVLine, the show has been casting the teenager version of Hope, a character portrayed by Summer Fontana in season 4.