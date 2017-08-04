'The Originals' Season 5 Updates: Did the Show Producer Hint About the Death of a Major Character?

Facebook/CWOriginals Phoebe Tonkin as Hayley Marshall in "The Originals"

A major character's death may have been spoiled in a recent set photo of "The Originals" season 5.

A photo that was reportedly shared by one of the show's newest producers taken from the writers room features a board that indicates the upcoming events for the fifth and last season of "The Originals."

While the photo was already removed from social media, eagle-eyed fans were able to screengrab the photo and zoomed in to the part where it was mentioned that Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin) will die in one of the upcoming episodes of the supernatural drama. This prompted several fans to take their disappointment to Twitter.

One of the fans claims that Hayley is the show's main female character, which is why she does not deserve to die. Another fan said that the hybrid character has all the right to be happy, therefore her life should not be cut short.

However, the producers of the show have yet to confirm if Tonkin's character will really die in the show's final season. But a new information that was shared by Michael Ausiello on TVLine claims that Hayley will meet a new man next season.

According to Ausiello, Hayley may possibly be involved with the "flirtatious" Irish chef named Declan who reportedly has a temper that matches his killer charm. "Like most humans on the show, he starts out with no knowledge of New Orleans' supernatural shenanigans — until he's introduced to a famous vampire family by the woman he loves," the character description stated.

Aside from Declan, other new characters for the fifth and final season of "The Originals" include a special boy named Roman who will reportedly be the love interest of teenage Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the free-spirited vampire named Antoinette, and the sexy vampire named Margot.

The CW has yet to announce the premiere date of "The Originals" season 5, but the show is expected to return to the network in 2018.