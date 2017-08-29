'The Orville' Air Date, Plot News: 'Star Trek' Lawsuit, 'Star Trek: Discovery' Comparison Not a Concern [VIDEO]

FOX comedy series "The Orville," which will debut on the network this fall, looks oddly familiar. The new show might just strike a chord as it seems like a spoof of the long-running franchise "Star Trek."

Facebook/TheOrville FOX's new comedy "The Orville" has shades of "Star Trek" all over it but Seth MacFarlane isn't worried about the comparisons.

Because of the similarities, isn't FOX worried about a potential lawsuit from the franchise? With "Star Trek: Discovery" also set to premiere this fall, some comparisons might also crop up. However, CEO Dana Walden explained to the press that it is of no concern for the network.

"We obviously have a big legal team. We vet things, so it's not like we're just flying by the seat of our pants out here," Walden said. "I can't imagine, especially when you see the direction that the 'Star Trek' franchise is moving, that anyone involved would consider it anything other than a compliment."

Seth MacFarlane, the creator of "Family Guy," is the brains behind "The Orville" and like "Star Trek," the show takes place in outer space some hundred years into the future. The show also follows a team of starship explorers led by MacFarlane's Capt. Ed Mercer.

The series also stars Adrianne Palicki (First Officer Kelly Grayson), Penny Johnson Jerald (Dr. Claire Finn) and Scott Grimes (Gordon Malloy). Peter Macon (Lt. Commander Bortus) is also part of the ensemble as the alien fleet officer.

MacFarlane isn't worried about the comparisons of "The Orville" to "Star Trek: Discovery" either. He stated that sci-fi tropes exist in many other shows that are not from the franchise.

The comparisons, however, will definitely become an issue because of those involved in "The Orville."

Former "Star Trek" director Robert Duncan McNeil actually turned down a job to direct an episode of "Star Trek: Discovery" because he is doing the FOX comedy. "Star Trek" veteran writers Brannon Braga and Andre Bormanis are on the writing team of "The Orville" while "Star Trek" actor Garrett Wang said that he would rather guest star in the parody series than on "Star Trek: Discovery."

"The Orville" will premiere on FOX on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. EDT. "Star Trek: Discovery" will launch on CBS and its streaming platform, CBS All Access, on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. EDT.