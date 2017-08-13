'The Orville' News, Air Date: Seth MacFarlane Misses 'the Hopeful Side of Science Fiction'; FOX Not Worried About Getting Sued

Facebook/TheOrville 'The Orville' premieres Sept. 10 on FOX.

Seth MacFarlane's new comedy drama, "The Orville," is noticeably different from other future-set science fiction series. And according to MacFarlane, this was an intentional move.

Most of the science fiction content set in the future these days are bleak and dark, and MacFarlane wanted to use this opportunity to create a more positive show that features a brighter tomorrow.

"I miss the...aspirational place Star Trek used to occupy," MacFarlane, who also created the show, said at the Television Critics Association press tour (via Deadline), as he noted that the franchise has definitely changed course. "They can't all be Hunger Games.

"There is some space for aspirational," he said of the current science fiction future-set genre. "I'm tired of being told everything is going to be grim and dystopian...I miss the hopeful side of science fiction."

The optimistic vibe certainly shines through in the first trailer for "The Orville," which was released earlier this year. It showcased a more comedic tone, but MacFarlane assured fans that there will also be some drama in its hour-long format.

"The Orville" tells the story of Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), the newly appointed captain of the USS Orville. Together with his crew, including his first officer who is also his ex-wife, he travels through space in his exploration ship. They also encounter some enemies along the way, as seen in the trailer.

Its premise and visuals certainly draw comparisons with "Star Trek," and there has been talk of CBS Television Studios, which owns the TV rights to "Star Trek," possibly suing FOX because of "The Orville." However, FOX TV Group CEO Dana Walden remained confident.

"We're not really concerned," Walden revealed at the TCA press tour. "We obviously have a big legal team. We vet things, so it's not like we're just flying by the seat of our pants out here. Seth's intention is to do something that clearly pays homage to Star Trek, that clearly was inspired a lot by Star Trek."

"The Orville" will premiere on Sept. 10 on FOX.

