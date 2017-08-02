The Other Steam Sales Gamers Can Look Forward to for the Rest of This Year

Twitter/Steam/Valve A promo image for Steam's 2017 Summer Sale event, on the online game publishing platform's official Twitter account.

Though the Steam Summer Sale is now in the rearview mirror, gamers seeking great deals on coveted titles need not fret as the rest of 2017 will bring even more sales for them to take full advantage of.

Later this year (specifically around the end of October), PC players can expect the Halloween Sale to go live. Last year's edition of this event went live on Oct. 28.

Given that this is the Halloween Sale, there is a good chance that the games that will be sold for discounted prices will include horror titles and some scary movies may get thrown into the mix as well.

The Halloween Sale may not last for that long, so right when this one goes live, players should check out what games are being offered and make their purchases as soon as possible.

Following the Steam Halloween Sale, there may be another one that gamers will want to have their wallets ready for.

The Steam Autumn Sale follows not that far behind the Halloween Sale, though this one offers a little more variety when it comes to which games are made available at discounted prices.

Last year, the Autumn Sale began on Nov. 23 and lasted until Nov. 29, and those should serve as good reference points for when the 2017 edition of this event will go live.

There will likely be at least one more sale that goes live after the Autumn Sale and that is the Steam Winter Sale.

The Winter Sale typically lasts longer than the Halloween and Autumn Sales, thus giving players plenty of opportunities to get the games they want just in time for the holidays.

Finally, there are also specific games offered at lower prices during the weekends, so players may want to check those out too.

More news about the upcoming Steam Sales should be made available soon.