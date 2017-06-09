'The Passage' Series Premiere Date, Latest News: New FOX Pilot Casts Mark-Paul Gosselaar as FBI Agent in Vampire-Infested Post-Apocalyptic World

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, best-known for his role as Zack Morris in "Saved By the Bell, will soon be fighting off vampires in a post-apocalyptic world when filming for the off-cycle drama pilot "The Passage" begins this summer.

Facebook/FranklinBashMark-Paul Gosselaar as Peter Bash on the now defunct legal comedy series “Franklin and Bash.”

Gosselaar, who was most recently seen in FOX's now defunct sports drama "Pitch," will be staying with the said network for his next project, which will be co-produced by Ridley Scott and Matt Reeves' production outfits.

The said series is based on the bestselling fantasy book trilogy of the same title written by Justin Cronin and will also reportedly star Saniyya Sidney, Genesis Rodriguez, Brianne Howey, BJ Britt, and Jennifer Ferrin.

Starting off as a character-driven thriller embroiled in a government conspiracy, "The Passage" will soon evolve into a post-apocalyptic saga with vampires known as "virals" roaming the streets. The series will also be spanning more than a hundred years, with a story told from two separate timelines.

In the present day part of the narrative, an FBI Agent named Brad Wolgast, who will be played by Gosselaar, will be tasked to retrieve the 10-year-old girl, Amy Bellafonte, played by Sidney, for a secret, government-funded medical research facility known as Project Noah.

For some unknown reason, Amy has the special ability to communicate with "virals," who were once human like herself, but are now cursed to roam the earth as monstrous, vampire-like creatures.

In the course of their journey, Amy will tell her story through flashbacks, which will gradually reveal the fact that she is directly related to the very origins of the "virals."

Will Wolfgast be able to bring Amy safe to Project Noah? Will he still be determined to do so when he finds out that Amy may just be the key to humanity's salvation?

A second script has been ordered for the drama pilot. Should "The Passage" be picked up for a full season order, it may see a potential midseason launch.