'The Path' Season 3 Renewal, News Details: Upcoming Third Installment of Hulu Show Will Have 13 Episodes

Hulu officially renewed its drama series "The Path" for a third installment a few hours before the show aired its second season finale on April 12.

On the same day that "The Path" was set to air its season 2 finale, Hulu announced that it was renewing the show for a third installment. Season 3 will have 13 episodes in total, with Jessica Goldberg still serving as showrunner and executive producer, along with Michelle Lee and Jason Katims.

"The Path" follows the story of the members of a cult-like religion called Meyerism, founded by Dr. Stephen Meyer who claimed that he was presented with the "message of universal truth" after "climbing a ladder of burning light."

The fictional religion has 6000 followers, but the show specifically focuses on Eddie Lane (Aaron Paul) and his family who lives in upstate New York.

The show starts with the events of Eddie's religious excursion to Peru, which he originally went on to make his way up the Meyerism ladder. Unknown to his family, however, Eddie actually experienced an awakening during his trip that made him question their faith.

Aside from his struggles with his faith and belief, Eddie is also going through a rocky marriage with his wife, Sarah (Michelle Monaghan). The couple has two kids and are struggling to keep the family together.

In the show's second season, "The Path" detailed Eddie's final departure from Meyerism and the challenges and consequences that went along with it.

The second season's finale, which was titled "Mercy," depicted how some members of the cult, who are now deniers, came to trust Eddie and want to regard him as their new leader. However, Eddie was warned about the difficulties that come with religious leadership and is a bit hesitant.

"The Path" season 3 does not have a release date yet, but it is more likely to air within the next year.

The show debuted with good reviews but also received criticism when it reimagined a version of the events of the 2014 Marysville Pilchuck High School shooting for the second episode of its first season.

Both seasons 1 and 2 of "The Path" are available and streamed via Hulu.