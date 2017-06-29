'The Path' Season 3 Spoilers: Freida Pinto Cast as a Series Regular

Freida Pinto will be a series regular of Hulu's religious drama "The Path" starting next season.

Facebook/ThePathOnHulu/ "The Path" seasons 1 and 2 are now available for streaming on Hulu.

Pinto will portray a publicist for the Meyerist movement named Vera. Little is known about her character except that she might have her own secret agenda. Details about the latest cast addition should be revealed in the coming weeks, when "The Path" enters production.

As revealed in Hulu's character description, Vera forms a connection with Aaron Paul's Eddie Lane. TVLine suspects that she might be a potential love interest. But Vera's secret agenda could also be why she will build a relationship with Eddie.

The production for season 3 of "The Path" begins this week in New York. The series will be composed of 13 episodes.

Pinto's film credits include "Rise of the Planet of the Apes." More recently, she appeared in Showtime's British drama mini-series "Guerrilla," starring opposite Idris Elba. And she is expected to appear in the upcoming live-action "Jungle Book."

For the uninitiated, "The Path" follows the life of a family amid a controversial movement, the fictional religion known as Meyerism. The show touches on their struggles as a family as well as their struggles with their religion.

The show debuted on March 30, 2016, and was renewed by the network for a second season a few months after. The second season premiered in January, and a third season was renewed just this April.

The first season of "The Path" failed to rake in award nominations, but the second season might. They are eligible for the 2017 Emmys. "The Path" is one of the more successful shows produced by Hulu. Another successful and relatively new series is "The Handmaid's Tale," starring Elisabeth Moss.

Aside from the aforementioned stars, "The Path" features Hugh Dancy as Cal Robertson, and Michelle Monaghan as Sarah Lane.

"The Path" is set to return on Hulu early in 2018.