The Perils of Being Between Pastors

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

"Interim" sounds like a pregnant pause anticipating something down the road.

So when you put the adjective in front of "pastor" or "church," it just feels like less than ideal.

It does not have to be that way. The interim period between two pastors can be a time of great benefit for churches. It is for that reason I encourage churches not to make mistakes common during this interim time.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/7-common-mistakes-churches-make-when-they-have-an-interim-pastor-180135/#bQExWZV0l4e24OeP.99

