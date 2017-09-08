'The Powerpuff Girls' News: A New Member to Join Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup

Facebook/The Powerpuff Girls "The Powerpuff Girls" is adding a fourth member to join Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup beginning this September 17.

A new member of the Powerpuff Girls is slated to debut this month, making the team of the originally three lab-created girls now a power of four. On Sept. 17, a new girl will be joining the triumvirate of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup as "The Powerpuff Girls" is adding a new member.

While Cartoon Network teased the character by showing only her silhouette, an image of the fourth Powerpuff Girl was revealed in a promo for Cartoon Network in Russia. As seen in the photo, the fourth member of the Powerpuff Girls is a character of color, prompting some to believe that the move is rooted in the network's desire to make the animated series more inclusive.

"The Powerpuff Girls" debuted on Cartoon Network in 1998 and ended its run in 2005. However, 11 years after the conclusion of its original run, Cartoon Network rebooted the animated show last year and reintroduced the trio of superheroes-composed of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup to this generation of young viewers. The rebooted "Powerpuff Girls" is still popular among its target audience so Cartoon Network gave it another season run earlier this year.

While it's already known that the new Powerpuff Girls member is black, there are still some questions that need answers, including her name and if she is a creation of Professor Utonium himself. After all, the original series featured an additional Powerpuff Girls member created by Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup themselves: Bunny. However, the fourth member of the superhero girls did not last long as she exploded at the end of the episode and was never seen again.

Will the new black member of the Powerpuff Girls stay for good this time around? Was she also created out of sugar, spice, and everything nice with some Chemical X? How will she blend with Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup?

Find out when the five-part "The Powerpuff Girls" movie debuts on Cartoon Network this September 17 at 5:30 p.m. ET.