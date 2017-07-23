'The Predator' News, Updates: New Fan App Featuring Fun Content Launched

Facebook/Predator A promotional photo for the previous "Predator" movie.

"The Predator" has just launched a new fan app for those who love the franchise. Currently available for mobile devices running on iOS or Android, the app was released because the developers not only wanted to commemorate the franchise, but they also aimed to build up excitement for the upcoming release of Shane Black's reboot of the original series.

The "Predator" app serves as a one-stop shop for fans who wish to relive the memories of the 1987 classic since it offers throwback photos and related news about "Predator," as well as trivia games and fun emojis.

The new fan app basically provides an effective venue for fans to interact and build relationships, as it allows them to join challenges, unlock rewards, compete with their fellow fans, participate in forums and enjoy "The Rundown," which is a weekly news breakdown that includes all reports related to the series.

Based on the description released by the creators of the app, it is maintained by community managers and aims to empower fans through content.

The app makes use of "Skulls," which people earn by participating in challenges or handing in fan content. These skulls provide a way to level up and to unlock other items such as Predator emojis, videos, and stickers among others.

As of this writing, very little is known about Black's take on "The Predator." The film is not strictly a sequel since it is expected to feature events that take place between the second ("Predator 2") and third ("Predators") installments of the franchise.

The movie "The Predator" is set for an August 2018 premiere and includes stars Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Alfie Allen, Sterling K. Brown and Jacob Tremblay among others in its cast list. It will be directed by Black, who also wrote its screenplay along with Fred Dekker.