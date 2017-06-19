'The Promised Neverland' Chapter 44 Spoilers: Mysterious New Character Appears to Aid Orphans; Is She a Friend or a Foe?

The orphans of Grace Field House may have just found salvation on the next chapter of the Japanese manga series "The Promised Neverland."

Viz Official SiteCover art for the second chapter of the Japanese manga series "The Promised Neverland" written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu.

In the previously released chapter 43 titled "81194," Emma lost consciousness after the wound in her ear reopened and began to bleed. It was at this point that a mysterious hooded girl showed up, telling the orphans where to go. Is she pointing to a safe haven, or will she be leading the kids to more dangerous grounds?

Fans of the manga series are one in speculating that this new character cannot be trusted. With only half of her face visible under her hooded cloak and what appeared to be a foreboding smirk on her lips, fans are giving her about three chapters before she ends up revealing her true colors. But could she really be that bad? Will the orphans ever make it out of the forest and back into the outside world or will they ultimately fall prey to the unknown, conniving entities hiding in the shadows?

Some fans, however, are less concerned about the mysterious girl's intentions and are more worried about Ray's impending fate now that he has decided to use himself as bait to lead the Pursuers away from Emma and the rest of their fellow orphans. It was only because he bore the code 81194 for Premium Quality that the Pursuers have not hurt him. However, should he be cornered and should he choose to fight, would the Pursuers be forced to take him down, completely disregarding the fact that he is Isabella's biological son?

"The Promised Neverland" is a manga series published by Shueisha since Aug. 2016. Written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu, the series tells the story of a group of orphans who later discover that the orphanage they call home is actually a breeding ground and that they are all being harvested as food for demonic creatures.

The first three chapters are free to read in English at the Viz Media site. The series have already been released in four collective volumes, and a new chapter comes out every week on Weekly Shounen Jump.