'The Promised Neverland' Chapter 46 Spoilers: The Hooded Creatures to Reveal Their True Colors; Are the Orphans Safe?

Viz Official Site Cover art for the second chapter of the Japanese manga series "The Promised Neverland" written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu.

For a brief moment, it seemed that Ray, Emma, and the rest of the escapees from the Grace Field House orphanage might have just found an ally outside, but then, it all fell into uncertainty when Ray started asking the questions. What fate awaits the orphans now that they have just gone from one demon's lair to another on the next chapter of the Japanese manga series "The Promised Neverland?"

The previous chapter saw the reunion of Ray and Emma, who, as soon as they met, began talking about their saviors and the motivations behind what they did. Emma was quick to believe that these people could be their allies, but Ray had his doubts right up to a point when his mind and his discerning eyes noticed details and questionable patterns to their saviors' behavior and flat out outed them as demons.

If their saviors truly turn out to be demons, what then was the motivation that drove them to save the orphans and care for them like one would a valuable livestock? Are they really allies or just another faction of demons that raise humans outside of the more meticulous ways of the walled plantations?

Could they really be allies who are demons that have a different and rebellious agenda against those inside the walls? Will Ray's none too kind request for them to explain themselves force them to reveal their true identities. If so, what new information will such a revelation give to Ray and Emma and their quest to find the mysterious Mr. Minerva?

Fans on Reddit have also pointed out how the demons from the plantations seem to know just who the hooded creatures that saved the children were, and the sight of them just fueled the plantation demons' will and determination to get their children back, regardless of whether they manage to preserve the children's lives or not.

The outside world has just become a stranger place. Will the Grace Field House Orphans ever be truly free?

A new chapter of "The Promised Neverland" comes out on the next issue of the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine.