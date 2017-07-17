'The Promised Neverland' Chapter 48 Spoilers: Search for Minerva Continues; Will the Children Ever Reach the Human World?

Viz Official Site Cover art for the second chapter of the Japanese manga series "The Promised Neverland" written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu.

The children of Grace Field House have been living in the Demon World all this time. This was the shocking truth revealed on the latest installment of the breakout hit Japanese manga series "The Promised Neverland."

In the previous chapter titled "Stories of Old," the demon Sonju did as promised and told Emma and Ray the truth about what happened to humanity. Apparently, the plantations have been in existence for thousands of years following a treaty signed by humans and demons.

The two factions have been living separately since then. But as a show of faith, the humans have left behind a parting gift: humans to be grown and grow livestock from for demon consumption. Furthermore, there is no possible way for Emma and the rest of the orphans to cross over to the Human World. As part of the deal, the pathway out of the Demon World has also been sealed.

Then again, how did books, toys, and other stuff from the Human World find their way into the plantations? Could it be that someone is able to cross the border regardless of the contract? Could this person be none other than the mysterious Minerva?

This was more than what Ray and Emma could've expected. But the promise of a reaching a world where humans like them exist has also given the duo renewed hope. As long as they have a goal in sight, the matter of getting there is of little importance at the moment. There is a Human World, and they will find a way to get there, no matter what.

Sonju has promised to teach them how to get through the forest, at least. However, with so many kids in their crew, will they really be able to slip through the cluster of trees without meeting setbacks from every corner?

This unexpected twist has also given fans new found excitement for the direction that the manga's narrative will be taking from here on out. Will the children be able to reach the Human World? If so, how will the world look like in 2046? Will it really be a far better place than the one they hope to leave behind, or will the Human World pose a challenge far worse than they could've ever known?

A new chapter of "The Promised Neverland" comes out on the next issue of the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine.