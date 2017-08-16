'The Punisher' Release Date, Cast News: Jon Bernthal Doesn't Think Frank Castle Is Heroic

Netflix introduced Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, in "Daredevil" season 2 in 2016 and he will soon be stepping up as a protagonist in his own series. Actor Jon Bernthal, however, doesn't think his character should be regarded as heroic even if he's going to be the central character.

Facebook/MarvelsPunisherNetflix Jon Bernthal leads the cast of "The Punisher" on Netflix, which will premiere later in the year.

Speaking with Moviefone, Bernthal revealed that he insisted on keeping the "essence of Frank" in doing "The Punisher." Playing a central character with so many flaws became a predicament for the actor because he is aware that viewers have to like Castle.

But the actor said that he didn't want to do "The Punisher" to solely please the audience and serve their interest. The series needed to stay true to the character even if it means showing Castle's darkest and villainous side.

"I think Frank is brutal. Frank is damaged. Frank is tortured," Bernthal said. "So I think that's the real challenge: being bold enough to not make him too heroic."

The actor also admitted that the upcoming series should give a satisfactory explanation as to why Castle turned into an anti-hero.

"I think the pain and what's behind the violence and the reason why he's committing the violence, that's a different story. I want to explore that, too," Bernthal said.

"The Punisher" episode director Stephen Sufjik told Combat Radio in a podcast interview that the complexities of the anti-hero make Castle different from all the other Marvel superheroes on Netflix.

For one thing, Castle doesn't rely on super abilities. For another thing, the show's theme of vengeance makes "The Punisher" an adult drama.

"The Punisher" also stars Ben Barnes (Jigsaw), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Micro), Amber Rose Revah (Dinah Madani), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Daniel Webber (Lewis Walcott) and Jason R. Moore (Curtis Hoyle).

Netflix has not announced the launch date for "The Punisher" on the streaming site. Eager fans, however, gauged it will be on the platform by mid-November based on the remarks of Dearbhla Walsh, another episode director.