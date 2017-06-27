'The Punisher' Season 1 Air Date, Plot, Cast News: Another 'Daredevil' Character Joins Show

Marvel's "The Punisher" on Netflix is going to have a couple of familiar faces for viewers of "Daredevil." Aside from the previously announced appearance of Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Mitchell Ellison (Geoffrey Cantor) will reportedly be in "The Punisher" as well.

YouTube/Series Trailer MP Marvel's "The Punisher" adds another familiar face from "Daredevil."

Mitchell Ellison was in "Daredevil" season 1 and 2 as Karen's boss in news publishing. Reports stated the actor playing Mitchell has been signed to work on two episodes of "The Punisher."

Speculations are that Mitchell and Karen could be working on a story together in this iteration of the superhero world in Hell's Kitchen. Their story will most definitely involve Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal).

Netflix viewers might remember that Karen got close and personal with Frank in "Daredevil" season 2. A trust has been established between them, which could be good enough for him to let her tell his story.

"The Punisher" was spun off from Bernthal's appearance as Frank Castle in "Daredevil." It was revealed on this show that his wife and kids were victims of a violent crime, which led Castle off on a killing-spree. Netflix decided to officially give Bernthal his own show for his effective portrayal as Frank Castle/The Punisher in January 2016.

"The Punisher" season 1 started filming in the summer in a closely guarded Hell's Kitchen setting in New York. The show will likely premiere in November, which will follow Netflix's debut of the first season of "The Defenders" featuring the superheroes Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and the Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

Fans believe Frank Castle/The Punisher will also be in "The Defenders" but Netflix boss Ted Sarandos has been quite cryptic about the character's appearance. Sarandos told the press that viewers should expect the "whole Marvel/Netflix lead cast" in "The Defenders," and also teased that viewers should "stay tuned" for any word about The Punisher. Check out a clip showing Bernthal as The Punisher below.