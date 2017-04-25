'The Punisher' Spoilers: The One Marvel Netflix Character Not Showing Up on Spinoff

If there is one character that fans won't see in Netflix's "The Punisher" spinoff, it is nurse Claire Temple played by Rosario Dawson.

(Photo: Marvel/Netflix)A promotional image of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher.

Those who follow the streaming giant's Marvel series would be very familiar of the character, who made her debut in "Daredevil" and popped up by every now and then in the Marvel shows that followed.

Dawson revealed during one of her promotional tours for her new movie, "Unforgettable," that Claire will miss out on "The Punisher."

"I really wanted to do a cameo on The Punisher, but it doesn't always work that way," the actress revealed as quoted by IGN.

Claire is a character that bridges all Marvel shows, something that Dawson loves about the role. The star gushed about how "amazing" it is to be the person who gets to do that.

(Photo: Netflix) Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple in "Daredevil."

"I think it's really great. It's grounding to remind people that we all have the opportunity and skills to be heroes or heroines in our real life, and it's not just these heroes that have special powers that we get to fantasize about," she went on to say as per Collider.

Claire has popped by "Jessica Jones" and also played a part in "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist." The character is expected to turn up in the ensemble series "The Defenders" as well. Unfortunately, a "The Punisher" cameo is not on the table at the moment.

"The Punisher" centers on the titular gun-toting vigilante played by Jon Bernthal, who first played the role in "Daredevil" season 2 to critical acclaim.

Bernthal recently revealed that Spider-Man actor and "Pilgrimage" co-star Tom Holland helped him land the role by doing scenes with him during his audition for "The Punisher."

"They use mock scenes, but it was a man telling this young boy about shooting a deer — describing the moment of killing a deer, I believe," Bernthal explained to Variety.

"We had to play that the deer was there and I see him getting ready to kill it. He was off camera and we were like, 'get in here and do it with me,'" he went on to explain.

Bernthal also helped Holland to land the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by reading lines with him off-camera.

As for "The Punisher," the spinoff is set to premiere at some point this year. Although Claire won't be there, fans can expect Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) from "Daredevil" play an important role.