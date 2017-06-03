'The Punisher' Update: Release Date Accidentally Revealed by Director?

Everyone hates a tattletale but this case is different. Despite the mystery revolving around the upcoming Netfix series "The Punisher," it would seem that a director who worked on the show had accidentally revealed vital information regarding the series.

Facebook/MarvelJon Bernthal first portrayed the character in the second season of "Daredevil" where he greatly impressed the producers.

Director Dearbhla Walsh, an Irish filmmaker whose credits include the popular shows "Shameless," "Fargo" and "Eastenders," had previously worked on an episode for the upcoming series. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she may have accidentally revealed when "The Punisher" will start airing. This happened when she asked if the episode on "Fargo" was her first time directing for a TV series in North America.

"One other time that hasn't been aired yet, which was an episode for the new Marvel series 'The Punisher,' which I did just before Christmas, but it's not airing until November. I directed that in New York and edited in L.A., but this was my first directing experience in lovely Canada," she replied. Now no one knows if this was truly an accident or if it was just a slip; however, if what Walsh had said is true then it definitely is great news for the eager Marvel fans that have been patiently waiting for the series.

"The Punisher" will center on Frank Castle, played by Jon Bernthal, as he takes on the identity of the eponymous comic book hero. Back when Marvel and Netflix first got together, they only promised five shows. With "Marvel's The Defendants" set to air this coming August, the show will finally complete the promised five. "The Punisher," however, is a different story since it was never part of the original plan. But when the character made an appearance in the second season of "Daredevil," Bernthal's performance greatly impressed both Marvel and Netflix, so they immediately planned a spin-off centering on his character.

Netflix and Marvel are yet to confirm the release date of "The Punisher."