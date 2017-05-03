'The Putin Interviews' Release Date, Preview: Showtime Releases New Trailer

Showtime has recently released a new trailer for the upcoming Oliver Stone documentary "The Putin Interviews."

(Photo: YouTube/SHOWTIME)A screenshot from the official trailer of "The Putin Interviews."

For four consecutive nights starting Monday, June 12, at 9:00/8:00c, Showtime viewers will get to watch Russian President Vladimir Putin answer Stone's inquiries about the U.S. election, Trump, Syria, Snowden and more.

In the official press release of the documentary, "The Putin Interviews" is compared to the Nixon interviews, which was a series of conversations between Richard Nixon and David Frost in 1977. According to Showtime, it is the first time that Putin has ever spoken at such length or in such detail to a Western interviewer.

"If Vladimir Putin is indeed the great enemy of the United States, then at least we should try to understand him," Stone said in a prepared statement, according to Variety.

Stone and his longtime documentary producer Fernando Sulichin interviewed the powerful Russian leader more than a dozen times over the course of two years. The most recent interview was in February after the U.S. presidential elections.

During the interviews, Putin expressed his views on the relations between the United States and Russia; allegations of Russia meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections; NATO; and the turmoil taking place in Syria and Ukraine.

The Russian leader also discussed topics like his rise to the Russian Presidency, and his long tenure as head of the nation; his personal relationship with U.S. Presidents Clinton, Bush, Obama and Trump; Edward Snowden's flight to asylum in Moscow; and the resignation of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

"The Putin Interviews" is produced by Sulichin, New Element Media and Rob Wilson.

This is not the first time that Stone interviewed a controversial world leader. In documentaries like "Comandante," "Looking for Fidel," Persona Non Grata" and "South of the Border," Stone verbally sparred with Fidel Castro, Hugo Chavez, Benjamin Netanyahu, and many others.

Stone's last project with Showtime was the 2012 documentary "The Untold History of the United States," which examined the factors working behind seminal global events like the Cold War and the decision to drop a nuclear bomb on Japan.