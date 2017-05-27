'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News 2017: Kandi Burruss Talks About Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams After Explosive Reunion

After rumors about Phaedra Parks' expulsion from Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" franchise, her co-star and the subject of her lies Kandi Burruss finally talked about the explosive revelations that transpired in the season 9 reunion.

In an interview with E! News during the Fueled by Culture dinner event in New York City, Burruss revealed she was very relieved that her name has been cleared from the planned drugging of Porsha Williams involving her and her husband Todd Tucker after it was revealed that Parks was the one who spread the rumors.

"You can't fight a lie. I'm just so glad the truth finally came out because I would never want something like that to be attached to me," Burruss stated.

Burruss also said she believes that Parks did that because she wants to tear her down. "The fact that she never once let on that she had anything to do with it, clearly, she just wants to tear down my reputation, kill my fan base, hurt my business," she also said. "It was really just terrible. And then she's supposed to be friends with Porsha? Then she set her up to be the fall guy? That's a lot of plotting going on. People don't want to deal with that."

While Burruss claimed she wants nothing to do with Parks, she also claimed she is expecting to talk about the incident with Williams in the future. However, she also believes the two of them may never be close to each other again.

On the other hand, Parks' fate in the drama-filled reality series remains uncertain even if she is rumored to have been fired from the show. But according to a separate interview with executive producer and series host Andy Cohen, the network is on the brink of deciding about her possible removal from the show since not one of the other cast members want to talk to her again.

Parks is also reportedly silent about her status in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.