'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: 'America's Next Top Model' Winner Eva Marcille Joins Cast

Fans of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" can look forward to both new and old faces for the reality series' upcoming season.

According to TMZ, producers reportedly extended an invite for Eva Marcille to join the drama-filled reality series. Marcille is perhaps best known for winning the third cycle of "America's Next Top Model." Since rising to fame, she has become a successful model in her own right and has even appeared on some television shows, including the soap opera "The Young and the Restless."

Of course, nothing has been officially confirmed or announced yet, though TMZ stated that Marcille has already filmed some scenes for the new season. Her chemistry with the other cast members and capacity for drama is still being gauged. Sources also told the celebrity news website that Marcille is set to replace one of the cast members, either Porsha Williams or Cynthia Bailey. Apparently, both their storylines were no longer interesting and one of them may get the boot.

As for returning stars, NeNe Leakes announced via her Twitter page that she and Bravo have finally sealed the deal. The 49-year-old television personality accompanied the big news with a photo of herself wearing a crown and looking fierce.

It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback pic.twitter.com/fbMfqSBjIx — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 14, 2017

Leakes, whose real name is Linnethia Monique, was a main cast member from the reality series' beginning up until season 7. She appeared in season 8 as a guest but was absent in the most recent cycle. Since kickstarting her career in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Leakes has appeared in various reality shows and is currently a co-host on E!'s "Fashion Police."

Joining Leakes and Marcille are regular cast members Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Sheree Whitefield. Williams and Bailey are also set to appear, though TMZ says one of them will get phased out.

