'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Andy Cohen Hints of Phaedra Parks's Possible Exit

Following the reveal that it was Phaedra Parks who masterminded the shocking events in the "Lesbiangate" episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 9, it is now suspected that the reality star will no longer be ushered back into the reality series in its next season.

Facebook/Real Housewives of AtlantaPhaedra Parks may no longer be a part of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta's" next season.

Avid followers of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" know too well that fights among the women on the reality show are nothing but common. However, many agree that Parks's involvement in the "Lesbiangate" episode in its season 9 was the worst that the reality star has ever had on the show.

After confessing in the season 9 reunion that it was actually her who tricked Porsha Williams into spreading the rumor that Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had planned on drugging Williams and their mutual friend Shamea Morton in order to sexually assault them, Parks was at the receiving end of all criticisms.

Because of the reveal, it is now strongly speculated that Parks will not return for the next season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," something that Andy Cohen, executive producer of the reality show, has hinted at.

"I think the big question becomes, not what she did — well, that's part of it — but how will the women interact with her or will they interact with her anymore. If you have a show about a group of friends and one of them is completely cast out, it's hard to do a show about a group of friends," Cohen told TV Guide.

While it remains unclear whether Parks will no longer be welcomed to the next season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Cohen said that public opinion matters, especially in determining if the whole cast of the reality series needs to be overhauled. According to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" executive producer, the impact of a cast member on the show is a major factor that needs to be considered.

'What will this person bring to the show next season? How will this be different or how will it be something interesting to the viewers?'" Cohen explained.

Bravo has yet to announce the release date of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.