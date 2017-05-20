'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Andy Cohen Speaks Up About Phaedra Parks' Accusations

After the jaw-breaking revelation during the season 9 reunion of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," series host and executive producer Andy Cohen clarifies speculations that the producers of the show had a hand in the drama caused by Phaedra Parks.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlantaWill Phaedra Parks still be a part of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10?

During the controversial reunion episode, Parks admitted that she was responsible for the rumors claiming that co-star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker attempted to drug another co-star, Porsha Williams, so the latter can join them in a tryst.

Parks later on tried to divert the blame to the show's producers for orchestrating the drama for the sake of the reality series.

But during an interview with Power 105.1 FM's Breakfast Club, Cohen claims that Parks' accusations are very surprising, especially that she claims the rumor came from him. He also states that he cannot believe that anyone from the show's production staff can instruct Parks to spread the rumor.

"You can't tell them, 'Oh, go say this on camera.' It just doesn't work," Cohen firmly states. "Have you ever met a 'Real Housewife?' They do their own thing. That's why we hire them!"

Cohen also hints that things are not looking good for Parks' fate in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.

"We're looking at next season and you have to look at where we left off, which is none of the women want to engage with her." The host/executive producer also adds, "That's a tough place to come back from ... If it's five against one, it's also not fair to the one. It's really not."

Even co-star Tamra Judge believes that Parks should not be allowed to return to the show. On her Facebook account, Judge states that when a person lies about a cast mate or her husband attempts to malign a person's reputation and character, then she should not be allowed to return to the series.

More news and updates on the Housewives should roll out soon.